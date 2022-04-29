Man charged with vehicle tampering and drugs offences – Bristol

A 43-year-old man is due to appear at court after being charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of possessing class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).

Dean Bath, of Bridewell Street, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 29 April).

The charges relate to an incident in which officers were called to attend Kenmare Road in Knowle in the early hours of Thursday (28 April), following a report of a vehicle being broken into.