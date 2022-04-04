Man jailed for 14 years for rape and sexual offences committed in 1970s

An 81-year-old man has been jailed for 14 years and six months after admitting two counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault against children, at a hearing held in Bristol Crown Court.

David Newbury, of Clawton in Devon, carried out what a judge called “a campaign of rape” against one victim and indecently assaulted a second at properties in Bristol in the 1970s. He was sentenced on Friday (1 April).

In a victim impact statement, one of his victims said: “I see him as the Devil. I have been to hell because of him.”

An investigation was launched after one of the victims contacted police in February 2020.

Investigating officer Ellen Rye said: “Both victims have suffered for decades because of what David Newbury did to them as children. He is a dangerous and manipulative sexual offender and justice has finally caught up with him.

“Thankfully the victims were spared having to give evidence in court, but the powerful victim impact statement read out in court showed the terrible impact this sexual offending has had.

“They have both shown incredible levels of resilience and bravery throughout the police investigation and I hope they can now find a way to move forward with their lives.

“Despite the offences being committed in the 1970s, we were able to build a compelling case against David Newbury and I hope this outcome encourages other victims of non-recent sexual abuse to come forward. If you don’t want to speak to the police, please speak to someone.”

Details of organisations who can offer help and support to victims of rape and sexual abuse can be found on the This is not an Excuse microsite via this link