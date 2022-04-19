Motorcyclist dies in collision on A366 in Norton St Philip

Enquiries are ongoing following a fatal collision in Norton St Philip yesterday afternoon (Monday 18 April).

Emergency services were called to the A366 Farleigh Road, at about 3.35pm, after a collision between a motorbike and a tractor.

Sadly, the motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Specially trained officers will provide them with support and our sympathies are with them at this difficult time.

A road closure was in place for a number of hours but it was reopened at approximately 12.30am this morning.

We’d ask any witnesses who have not yet made contact with us to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222091581.