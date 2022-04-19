Murder investigation launched in Glastonbury

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Glastonbury overnight.

Officers were called to an address on Chilkwell Street at 11.43pm by the ambulance service after it received a report a man had been stabbed.

They found a man inside the address with serious injuries and immediately began to provide first aid.

An air ambulance arrived a short time later but tragically, the man died at the scene.

A forensic post-mortem examination to determine the cause of his death will take place in due course.

A woman also inside the property also sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been arrested in connection with the incident and is now in police custody.

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard said: “We fully understand how shocking this will be for the local community and we’d like to reassure them a thorough investigation is already being carried out, led by detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances which led to the tragic death of a man and while our inquiry is at a very early stage, we are confident this is an isolated incident.

“Efforts to confirm his identity and locate his next of kin are ongoing as we look to inform them of his death as soon as we can.”

He added: “A forensic tent is currently in place outside the property while specialist crime scene investigators examine the area.

“A road closure is also in place at the A361 roundabout connecting Chilkwell Street and Bere Lane and we’d like to thank people for their patience while we respond to this awful incident.

“Residents will continue to see increased levels of police activity while enquiries are carried out and we’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to an officer from the local neighbourhood policing team, which will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols.”