New Assistant Chief Constable appointed

Will White has been confirmed in the role of Assistant Chief Constable.

Will has more than 25 years of experience working for Avon and Somerset, having first joined as a response officer in 1995.

He was appointed as Temporary Assistant Chief Constable last summer and has been confirmed in the role permanently following a rigorous selection process, overseen by Chief Constable Sarah Crew and the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner.

Will leads on investigation of serious and organised crime, with overall responsibility for the Investigations and Operations Directorates, including criminal justice tactical support (roads policing, firearms, dog operations and mounted patrols), intelligence and tasking, and covert operations.

Will said: “After 27 years of working for Avon and Somerset Police, I feel extremely privileged to take on this role. I have an incredibly strong sense of connection and commitment to the area, and to the staff and public I am so proud of working with and for.

“I’m looking forward to supporting all our officers and staff in doing the job they joined for, delivering the best possible policing to our local communities.”

Several senior appointments have been made by Avon and Somerset Police over the past six months. Sarah Crew was confirmed as our first female Chief Constable in December 2021 and Deputy Chief Constable Nikki Watson was appointed a month later. Will joins Assistant Chief Constable Jon Reilly, who has been in position since 2021.

Chief Constable Crew said: “Since being appointed I have been clear we must show humility to listen to what the public are telling us, as well as to have courage and empathy at the heart of everything we do.

“I know these are values Will exemplifies in his day-to-day work and he will prove to be a significant asset to Avon and Somerset Police in his new role.”