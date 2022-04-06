PCSO assaulted and police car damaged during incident in Bristol

A PCSO was assaulted and a police car was damaged during an incident in Bristol on Tuesday 5 April.

The incident happened in Filwood Broadway, Knowle, at just before 5pm.

The front windscreen of a patrol car, which was parked, was smashed, and a short time later the same offenders, who were riding off-road scrambler bikes, drove at a PCSO before assaulting him. He didn’t suffer any injuries as a result.

One of the offenders is described as of heavy build, wearing a black coat with a fur hood trim and a black balaclava. A second was described as average build, wearing a black jacket and grey jogging bottoms. The third was described as stocky, and wearing a black jacket and a white balaclava or face covering.

We’re appealing for witnesses to this incident to contact us.