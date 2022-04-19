Witness appeal after assault on teenager in Frome

An assault on a teenager in Frome by a number of youths on Thursday 14 April in Westway is being investigated by police.

The victim, who is 15 years old, was pushed and head-butted at about 10pm outside Cordero Lounge by two males, who were joined by several others during the assault.

The victim sustained bruising and a concussion and received medical treatment as a result.

A number of bystanders came to the aid of the victim to help stop the assault and we are keen to speak with them to understand what they witnessed.

Anyone with information that could help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222088935.