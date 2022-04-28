Witness appeal after disorder in Bristol bar

CCTV enquiries are ongoing following disorder at a bar in Bristol earlier this year.

Officers investigating an incident at The Bootlegger, in Bishopston, are hoping the public can help us identify two men who we want to speak to in connection with what happened.

Police were called to the venue, in Cheltenham Road, at about 11pm on Saturday 26 February amid reports of a number of people fighting.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on the night and has since been released under investigation. Three men and one woman have also attended a voluntary police interview as part of our enquiries.

We’d ask anyone who recognises Person A or Person B to contact us.

Person A