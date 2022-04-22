Woman injured following collision in car-park – Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dash cam footage following an injury collision in Yeovil earlier this week.

At just after 11am on Monday (18 April), a car was in collision with a woman in her seventies in the car park of Palmers Garden Centre in Bernards Way.

The woman suffered a significant hip injury, for which she’s required surgery.

The driver of the vehicle, which we believe was a Mercedes Convertible, did initially stop at the scene but then left. If you are the driver involved in this incident, please contact us.

We also want to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who has any footage which could help our investigation.