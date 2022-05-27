Appeal after man dies in fatal collision in Chilcompton

Officers are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision in Chilcompton last night (Thursday 26 May).

A collision between a Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Hilux happened in Broadway, near to the junction with Parsonage Lane, shortly before 10pm.

Emergency services attended, but sadly the Polo driver – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and our sympathies go out to them.

A man from the other vehicle was taken to hospital with injures that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road has reopened this morning after investigation work at the scene was completed.

We are keen to talk to any witnesses or other motorists in the area at the time who may have captured the vehicles on dashcam before the collision. If you can help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222125220.