Appeal after woman assaulted in Keynsham

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Keynsham yesterday (Monday, 9 May).

The victim was walking her dog in fields off Severus Street when she was punched and kicked by another woman after she asked her to keep her German Sheppard dog on its lead.

The incident happened at approximately 1.10pm.

We’re aware a video of the incident has been posted online and we’d like to reassure people we’ve launched an investigation into it.

Officers have visited the victim at home and have taken a statement from her and her husband.

We have identified two people we’re keen to talk to and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

As part of our investigation officers will be reviewing CCTV from the area while neighbourhood officers will also be carrying out reassurance patrols.