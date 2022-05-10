Appeal after woman assaulted in Keynsham
We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Keynsham yesterday (Monday, 9 May).
The victim was walking her dog in fields off Severus Street when she was punched and kicked by another woman after she asked her to keep her German Sheppard dog on its lead.
The incident happened at approximately 1.10pm.
We’re aware a video of the incident has been posted online and we’d like to reassure people we’ve launched an investigation into it.
Officers have visited the victim at home and have taken a statement from her and her husband.
We have identified two people we’re keen to talk to and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
As part of our investigation officers will be reviewing CCTV from the area while neighbourhood officers will also be carrying out reassurance patrols.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222109359, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.