Appeal for witnesses after six teens involved in attempted robbery

We are seeking the public’s help in an investigation after six teenagers attempted to rob a man in Taunton.

We were called at 6.15pm on Monday 9 May to the canal footpath, behind Firepool View and Firepool Crescent of Taunton, after six teens, described as being aged 14-15 years old, attempted to rob an 18-year-old man with a knife.

The six offenders surrounded the man and demanded he hand over his shoes, phone and jewellery. One offender threatened the man with a knife when he failed to comply.

A couple walking along the path disturbed the group, causing the offenders to flee the scene.

The offenders are described as being 14-15-year-old boys, white and wearing black clothing and black shoes. One offender was described as having curly ginger hair, four of them had dark hair and one had blond hair.

We believe this is an isolated incident at this time. If you witnessed anything, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.