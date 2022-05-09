Appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted near Southmead Hospital
We are investigating after a 68-year-old woman was assaulted while on her way to visit a patient at Southmead Hospital on Sunday 3 April.
The woman had disembarked the number 2 bus at around noon when she was attacked by another woman.
The offender was having an argument with the bus driver when the victim, who made a comment to the driver, exited the bus on Southmead Road (B4056) opposite Westbury Dental Care and near the Bear & Rugged Staff Pub, in Southmead, Bristol.
The woman then followed the victim and assaulted her, leaving her upset and distressed.
The offender is described as being a white female in her 50s. She is described as around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with mousey blonde hair. She was wearing grey trousers, a dark grey jacket with the hood up and was carrying an orange carrier bag.
If you witnessed the incident or the events leading up to or after, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222078642, or complete our online appeals form.