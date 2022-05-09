Appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted near Southmead Hospital

We are investigating after a 68-year-old woman was assaulted while on her way to visit a patient at Southmead Hospital on Sunday 3 April.

The woman had disembarked the number 2 bus at around noon when she was attacked by another woman.

The offender was having an argument with the bus driver when the victim, who made a comment to the driver, exited the bus on Southmead Road (B4056) opposite Westbury Dental Care and near the Bear & Rugged Staff Pub, in Southmead, Bristol.

The woman then followed the victim and assaulted her, leaving her upset and distressed.

The offender is described as being a white female in her 50s. She is described as around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with mousey blonde hair. She was wearing grey trousers, a dark grey jacket with the hood up and was carrying an orange carrier bag.

If you witnessed the incident or the events leading up to or after, please contact us.