Appeal launched after two people seriously injured in assault

We are appealing for the public’s help for information after two people were seriously injured in an assault and robbery.

We were called to Chapel Road, in Bishopsworth, just after midnight on Saturday (21 May) after a Ford Transit van and another vehicle collided.

Four men exited the van and began striking the car with baseball bats and machetes. Two people were injured during the assault and have been left with possible life-changing injuries. The victims were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

One victim also had their gold necklace and phone stolen. The phone has now been recovered.

The offender were described as being between 18 and 40 years of age, wore dark clothing with black balaclavas and spoke with West Country accents.

The vehicle involved was a white Ford Transit van with a black and white pattern on the front and side panels.

If you saw the incident, were driving in the area that night and saw anything suspicious, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please call contact us.