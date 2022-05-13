Appeal to find missing Victor, 56

Can you help us to find Victor, 56, who is missing from his home in Pucklechurch?

We’re concerned for his welfare as he hasn’t been in contact with family members since Wednesday 11 May. This is out of character as he usually calls every day.

Victor is described as a white man of medium build with brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue top and black trousers.

If you know where Victor is or have any information which could help police to trace him, please contact us.

Victor, if you see this, please get in touch.