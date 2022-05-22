Body found in search for missing Victor

Sadly, today (Sunday 22 May) a body has been recovered in the search for missing Victor.

The 56-year-old, from Pucklechurch, was reported missing on Thursday 12 May after family were concerned they had not heard from him since the previous day.

A body was today rescued from water in South Wales. Although formal identification is yet to be complete, we do believe it to be Victor. His family have been informed of today’s sad development and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Enquiries will continue to be carried out on behalf of the coroner. The circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious.