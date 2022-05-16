Cash stolen during distraction burglary in Taunton by men claiming to be checking appliances

Cash was stolen from the house of a pensioner during a distraction burglary in Taunton.

The incident happened at a property on a residential street near Rowan Drive at about 10.30am on Friday 6 May.

Three men arrived at the property claiming they were there to check the victim’s kitchen appliances. While one of the men was in the property, they discussed other home improvements the house required and the victim was asked to hand over a quantity of cash for work they would arrange for him.

The victim was distracted as two of the men had a ladder outside his house and while his attention was diverted, the man in the house took the money he could get his hands on and left telling the victim not to follow them, at which point he realised what had happened.

One of the offenders is described as male, mid-40s with dark hair and a West Country accent.

If you receive a cold caller, we recommend you ask to see identification if you are not expecting them. If they are who they claim to be, they will not object and understand your caution.

There is also nothing wrong with saying you would not expecting them and will call the company, using the number they advertise online or in a directory, to arrange an appointment.

We’d ask anyone else who has experienced something similar in the area to get in touch.