CCTV appeal after bottles thrown at pub employee
Can you help us identify man who we wish to talk to in connection with an assault in Filton?
At approximately 8pm on Tuesday 8 March a member of staff at The Bulldog, in Filton Avenue, was struck by two bottles and a pint glass thrown at her by a male customer, causing minor injuries.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and officers hope the man, pictured, will be able to help us with our investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222057158, or complete our online appeals form.