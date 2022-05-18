CCTV appeal after criminal damage
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after the doors of a property was damaged.
The outer and inner doors of the Conservative Club in Shepton Mallet were damaged on Saturday night, 7 May, shortly before midnight.
We’re keen to speak to the man in these images, seen on CCTV in the area.
He is described as a white man about 6ft or taller and of large build. He’s bald, with a beard and tattoos on his left arm.
If you recognise him or have any other information which could help please get in touch.
