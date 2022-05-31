CCTV appeal after two women sexually assaulted in supermarket

Can you help us identify this man who we would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in a Bristol supermarket?

The incident happened at Sainsbury’s, in Clifton Down Shopping Centre off Whiteladies Road, in Bristol, on Thursday 3 March between noon and 1pm.

The offender sexually assaulted by touching two women while in the supermarket, before being chased off by staff.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image we’re releasing may have information which could help their inquiry. He is described as being black, in his mid-20s, with dark facial hair. He was wearing a black hat, black jeans and a black puffer jacket. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

If you can help us to identify the man in the CCTV image, please call us.