CCTV appeal following theft from Apple store

We are looking for the public’s help in identifying four men who we would like to speak to in connection with a theft from Cabot Circus.

Officers were called to the Apple Store, at the shopping mall in Bristol’s city centre, on Tuesday 26 April at 9.10am after equipment was stolen.

Numerous display iPhones were taken from the shop floor and one man, who was wearing a red jacket, threatened to harm one of the shop’s security guards.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV image we’re releasing may have information which could help their inquiry. They are all described as being white and in their early 20s, as well as:

Man 1 – slim build, with brown, medium-length hair. He was wearing a black hat, wearing a red jacket and white jeans.

Man 2 – medium build, dark hair, dark coat and black jeans.

Man 3 – slim build, wearing a dark hoodie, and tracksuit bottoms.

Man 4 – large build and wearing a black cap and a black jacket.

If you can help identify the individuals, please contact us.