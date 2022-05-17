CCTV appeal launched following guitar burglary
We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man we would like to speak to in connection with a burglary from a Bristol shop.
Five high-value guitars and equipment were stolen from The Island, in Nelson Street, on Wednesday 6 April between 5-6am.
An attempt was then made to sell the items at Jack’s Cash, in East Street, Bedminster, a few hours later.
The person in the image is described as a white man, of athletic build, in his 30s. He was wearing dark clothing with a baseball cap with a distinctive logo on the front. He was also seen carrying a blue backpack.
If you recognise the man in the CCTV, please call 101 and give the call handler reference number 5222084165.
