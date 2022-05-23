CCTV appeal to identify man after pedestrian injured in collision
We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to in connection with a fail-to-stop collision that left a pedestrian injured.
The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital for treatment.
A grey Toyota Aygo was damaged in the collision, which happened in the High Street of Westbury-on-Trym, at about 2.15pm on Monday 27 December.
A public appeal was issued the day after the collision to locate the vehicle, which remains outstanding.
We hope the public can help us identify the individual pictured who we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested as part of our enquiries and was released under investigation.
Anyone who recognises the person pictured, or witnessed the incident and has yet to speak to police, is asked to please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221302845, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.