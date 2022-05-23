CCTV appeal to identify man after pedestrian injured in collision

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to in connection with a fail-to-stop collision that left a pedestrian injured.

The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital for treatment.

A grey Toyota Aygo was damaged in the collision, which happened in the High Street of Westbury-on-Trym, at about 2.15pm on Monday 27 December.

A public appeal was issued the day after the collision to locate the vehicle, which remains outstanding.

We hope the public can help us identify the individual pictured who we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested as part of our enquiries and was released under investigation.

Anyone who recognises the person pictured, or witnessed the incident and has yet to speak to police, is asked to please get in touch.