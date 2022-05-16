CCTV released after arson at two Taunton medical practices

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man who we would like to speak to in connection with arsons at two medical practices in Taunton.

On Wednesday 27 April, a man approached The Crown Medical Practice, in Venture Way, at around 10.30pm. The man climbed onto the roof and attempted to set a fire in the roof space before shortly leaving.

He was then seen climbing the side wall of St James Medical Centre, in Coal Orchard, 30 minutes later where he gained access to the roof to light a small fire in the loft space.

The offender is described as being white, who was wearing cargo trousers, a raincoat, baseball hat and Adidas trainers. He was also wearing a face mask at the time of the offence.

High visibility patrols have been increased in the area.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image we’re releasing may have information which could help their inquiry.

Anyone who recognises him or who witnessed anything out of the ordinary in the area around the time of the offences, is asked to call 101.