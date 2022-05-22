Dashcam appeal after crash at Taunton M5 roundabout

Dashcam and witnesses are sought by police investigating a collision in Taunton on Friday 20 May.

A white Volkswagen Polo exiting Blackbrook Park Avenue and a motorbike that was coming off the M5 at junction 25 collided at the motorway roundabout at about 2.10pm.

The motorcyclist, who was riding a yellow Yamaha, was taken to hospital after breaking his collarbone. He has since been discharged from hospital.

We’re keen to hear from any witnesses or other motorists with dashcam, in particular a woman who stopped to help the motorcyclist at the scene but did not provide any contact details.

If you can help us, call 101 and give the call-handler log number 551 of 20 May.