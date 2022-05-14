Dashcam appeal over M49 collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a four-vehicle collision on the M49 which has left two people in hospital.

Emergency services were called at about 4.15pm on Friday 13 May to a collision involving a Mercedes Sprinter van, an Audi A3, a Ford Focus and a Mazda 2, all travelling south.

Five people were involved. Two drivers remain in a critical condition in hospital. A passenger from one of the cars was discharged after treatment while two other drivers were treated at the scene by ambulance crew.

The motorway was closed southbound between junction 22 of the M4 and junction 18 of the M5 until the early hours of Saturday 14 May.

If you were on that stretch of motorway at about 4.15pm on Friday and saw the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help, please get in touch.