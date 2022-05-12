Detectives find missing 15-year-old Maddie

At 12:45pm today officers located missing 15-year-old girl Maddie at an address in Bristol.

Maddie had been missing from her home in the Southmead area of the city since 26 April.

Three men inside the address have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

Both Maddie’s foster parents and family have been informed.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.

“Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers.

“We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.

“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”

Enquiries are ongoing.