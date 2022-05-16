Skip to content

You are here: Home » News » Do you recognise these stolen bikes?

Do you recognise these stolen bikes?

Posted at 17:58 on 16th May 2022 in Appeals

Have you seen these bikes?

We’re releasing images of two bikes we believe to be stolen, in a bid to trace their owners.

The Kawasaki off road bike and Raleigh Aura bike pictured, were both recovered from a property in Winterbourne on 17 April.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation in connection with a wider investigation into suspected stolen bikes being advertised for sale online.

If you can help, please complete our online appeals form.