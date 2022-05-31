E-fit of suspect released after unprovoked assault in Radstock

An e-fit image is being released by officers investigating an unprovoked assault in Radstock last month.

At approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday 19 April, an unknown man approached a woman in the Grove Wood area.

He reached out and grabbed her wrist, leading to her pulling her hand away. The man proceeded to strike her in the face with his hand. She did not require any medical attention for physical injuries caused during the assault.

The victim said she did not recognise the man, but described him as white, in early to mid-30s, about 6ft tall and of average build. He was said to have mousey blond shaggy hair, a stubbly ginger beard and was wearing a zipped up green camouflage-style fleece. He was also wearing dark trousers and brown walking boots.

Neighbourhood officers were made aware of the incident so additional patrols in the area could be carried out.

Witnesses or anyone who thinks they can help our enquiries is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 5222092561.