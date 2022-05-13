E-fit released as part of serious sexual assault investigation – Yeovil

We’re releasing an E-fit of a man we want the public’s help to identify following a serious sexual assault.

The incident happened in Odcombe, near Yeovil, sometime between 11pm last Thursday (5 May) and 4am last Friday (6 May) near the village hall.

The victim was attacked by a man who was a passenger in a large dark coloured vehicle which had tinted rear windows and rectangular headlights.

The offender is described as white, approximately 6ft tall with broad shoulders. He had light brown hair which was longer on top and swept to one side at the front. He wore rectangular framed glasses.

The driver of the vehicle is described as white, with dark hair and younger than the man who attacked the victim. He was clean shaven and wore black clothing.

DC Claire Morgan said: “The victim has been provided with access to any specialist support she may need and we will continue to keep her updated on our investigation.

“As well as appealing for help identifying the man depicted in the E-fit, we’d also like to hear from anyone else with information which could help our inquiry.

“Did you see the vehicle described in the area around the time? Were you driving through the area and have dashcam footage? Or did you see anything else which you thought was suspicious?

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222106837.

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.