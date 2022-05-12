Fatal collision in Standerwick under investigaton
We’re investigating a collision in which a man has died after his car struck a railway bridge in Standerwick this morning (Thursday 12 May).
The incident happened in Berkley Street at just before 6.50am.
A 36-year-old man, from the local area, sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by a trained liaison officer and our thoughts are with them.
If anyone witnessed this collision, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222111980, or complete our online appeals form.