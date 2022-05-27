Five-year jail sentence for man who fractured officer’s cheekbone in assault

A man who fractured a police officer’s cheekbone in multiple places has been jailed.

Adelaja Brown has been found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest.

Police were called to the St Paul’s area of Bristol following disorder on Friday 29 May 2020.

Brown, 32, was found in a nearby street by officers seeking to identify suspects for the incident. During a verbal exchange, Brown made threats to police and tried to resist arrest before punching an officer.

Adelaja Brown

Bodyworn footage from the incident was shown to the court. Jurors unanimously found Brown guilty at the end of the trial on Tuesday 24 May.

For the offence, Brown, from Easton, was jailed for five years at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 25 May. He also received a nine-month sentence, to be served consecutively, for an affray he was convicted of in September last year.

Superintendent Paul Wigginton, head of patrol, said: “A police officer sustained an injury that required surgery in hospital. For that there can be no excuse.

“The severity of the offence is reflected in the five-year prison sentence.”