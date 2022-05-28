Four men due in court on violent disorder charge

Four men are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 28 May) in connection with an incident in Brislington, Bristol, on Tuesday night.

The charges are a result of an ongoing investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team into the incident in Bloomfield Road, in which a man in his 30s from London suffered fatal injuries.

The following men have all been charged with one count of violent disorder:

• Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London

• Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, London

• Kastriot Mhillaj, 34, of no fixed address

• Rinush Behari, 32, of Bunton Street, London

Two other men, aged 18 and 34, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released on bail so further enquiries can take place.

One other man arrested in connection with this investigation remains in hospital undergoing treatment.