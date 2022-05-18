Image issued in appeal after taxi driver assaulted

We want to speak to the man in this image as part of our enquiries into the assault of a taxi driver.

It happened in Dean Street, St Paul’s, Bristol, between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday 13 December 2021.

The taxi driver reported that his taxi was damaged and he suffered a cut to the head in an altercation after sounding his horn at a couple who were crossing the road.

The man in the picture was in the area at the time. He’s described as a white man in his late 30s, slim, with brown receding hair and wearing a grey jumper and jeans.

We ask that he, anyone who can help to trace him, or any witnesses to the incident get in touch.