Image released as part of appeal following Bath burglary

We’re releasing an image of a man we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to speak to the man about a burglary in Bath.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday 2 January.

A man took a set of house keys from an insecure vehicle before using them to enter a property on Norfolk Crescent.

The occupants were home at the time and the man left after being disturbed.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, aged in his 30s or 40s with collar-length blonde hair.

He wore a black beanie hat, black facemask, green wax jacket, black trousers and black shoes.