Image released as part of appeal following Bath burglary
We’re releasing an image of a man we need the public’s help to identify.
We’d like to speak to the man about a burglary in Bath.
The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday 2 January.
A man took a set of house keys from an insecure vehicle before using them to enter a property on Norfolk Crescent.
The occupants were home at the time and the man left after being disturbed.
The offender is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, aged in his 30s or 40s with collar-length blonde hair.
He wore a black beanie hat, black facemask, green wax jacket, black trousers and black shoes.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222001910, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.