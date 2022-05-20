Man appears in court on ammunition and drugs charges
A 26-year-old man has appeared in court on charges of supplying class A drugs and acquiring ammunition.
Emmanuel Buyondo, from Croydon in London, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (19 May) after being charged with the following offences:
• Acquiring ammunition for a firearm
• Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
• Being concerned in the supply of heroin
• Being concerned in the supply of cannabis
• Possession with intent to supply cocaine
• Possession with intent to supply heroin
Buyondo was remanded in custody to next appear at Taunton Crown Court on 17 June.
The charges are connected with a joint investigation between Avon and Somerset Police and the Met Police into County Lines networks bringing illegal drugs into Somerset.