Man appears in court on ammunition and drugs charges

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court on charges of supplying class A drugs and acquiring ammunition.

Emmanuel Buyondo, from Croydon in London, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (19 May) after being charged with the following offences:

• Acquiring ammunition for a firearm

• Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine

• Being concerned in the supply of heroin

• Being concerned in the supply of cannabis

• Possession with intent to supply cocaine

• Possession with intent to supply heroin

Buyondo was remanded in custody to next appear at Taunton Crown Court on 17 June.

The charges are connected with a joint investigation between Avon and Somerset Police and the Met Police into County Lines networks bringing illegal drugs into Somerset.