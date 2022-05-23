Man banned from areas of Bristol following soliciting prostitution conviction

A man found guilty of soliciting prostitution has been banned from entering areas of Bristol.

Tom Bright, 57, of Cotham, was convicted of paying a woman for sex on Stapleton Road in November last year, at a previous hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

Officers subsequently applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which banned him from entering the Fishpond Road area, the Stapleton/ Warwick Road area and the Portland/Brunswick Squares area – as shown on the maps below.

On Friday (20 May), magistrates granted the order which will now be in place for three years.

It is the second time Bright has been subject of a CBO having previously been banned from the same areas of the city in 2015 after committing similar offences.

PC Tina Newman said: “Kerb crawling is illegal. Not only does it often take advantage of vulnerable people it is also extremely anti-social and significantly impacts on the quality of life of those who live and work in the area.

“Tom Bright has a history of such criminality and while his previous CBO had a really positive impact on his behaviour at the time, he has failed to learn his lesson and has since been caught reoffending.

“Should he be sighted in the areas shown on the map he could be arrested regardless of whether he is committing any other offences at the time.”