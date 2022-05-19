Man becomes 20th person convicted of offences during Bristol riot

A 24-year-old man has been jailed after being convicted of violent disorder following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Callum Davies, of Winterbourne, South Gloucestershire, pleaded not guilty to committing any offence at the riot in Bristol last year, but was convicted by a jury.

Davies is the twentieth person to be held responsible for offences committed outside Bridewell Police Station on Sunday 21 March, 2021. He was today jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Davies’ sentencing means 16 people have now been jailed in connection with the riot. They have been imprisoned for a total of 60 years and five months.

The court heard how Davies used a road barrier to threaten officers. He also threw missiles and kicked out at officers.

Judge Peter Blair said Davies’ violent behaviour could not be excused by the amount of alcohol drunk. He also said Davies’ failure to admit what he had done justified a longer prison sentence.

Judge Blair though did accept Davies was not responsible for the burning of police vehicles or damaging the police station.

Det Supt James Riccio said: “Footage gathered during our extensive investigation showed Callum Davies engaged in aggressive and violent acts after 10pm on the night of the riot.

“He used an orange barrier to threaten and goad officers and was captured on camera kicking officers’ shields.

“He acted as part of a group which used and threatened violence, causing others to fear for their safety, and that’s why he’s now received a prison sentence for the violent disorder.”

We’d like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of 21 March last year are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.