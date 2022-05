A 25-year-old man is due in court today (Tuesday 3 May) having been charged with a number of driving offences.

Macauley Tomlinson, from Midsomer Norton, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charges relate to an incident involving a silver Ford car travelling between Bristol and Keynsham in the early hours of Sunday 1 May.

Tomlinson was remanded ahead of appearing at Bristol Magistrates Court.