Man charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Emilijan Duka, from Sandwell in Birmingham, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 May on the drugs charge and also a charge of driving otherwise in accordance of a licence.

The charges relate to an incident in which 10kg of cannabis was found in the boot of a car which was stopped by police at the M5 southbound Sedgemoor Services on Tuesday 3 May.

Duka has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 3 June.