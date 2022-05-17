Man due in court charged with 10 offences

A 29-year-old man is due in court this morning (Tuesday, 17 May) after we charged him with 10 offences.

Matthew Barratt, of Foundry Close, Ilminster, will appear at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts each of burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance along with one count each of possessing a Class B drug and assaulting an emergency worker.

The charges relate to two incidents in which vehicles were stolen from a property in Yeovil overnight Sunday 15 May/ Monday 16 May and driven to Ilminster.