Man seriously injured during disorder in Bridgwater

We’re investigating a disorder which happened at a taxi rank in Bridgwater in the early hours of today (Sunday 29 May).

A 20-year-old man was assaulted during this incident and he’s in hospital undergoing treatment after suffering serious head injuries.

It happened at around 3am in the Friarn Street area, and involved a large number of people.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward, including anyone who either filmed it on a mobile phone, or who may have any relevant dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222126854.