Man to appear in court after being charged with sexual offences in Bristol

A man from Bristol will appear in court today (Tuesday 24 May) after being charged with a number of sexual offences.

Craig Pearsall, 27, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault on a female and one of recording an image under clothing without consent.

The charges come following an investigation into a number of reported incidents in south Bristol since the start of March.

Pearsall, of Langford Road, has been remanded and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today.