Men helping with enquiries into public order incidents at Bristol Rovers v Forest Green Rovers game

Officers investigating public order incidents at Bristol Rovers’ match with Forest Green Rovers have been contacted by the three men we wished to identify in our appeal yesterday.

All three men are helping with our ongoing enquiries.

We’d like to the thank the public for their help in sharing our appeal and those who called in with names of those pictured within that appeal.

To date, two men have received a football banning order in relation to incidents at the match on Saturday 23 April. One person has received a conditional caution and two people are due in court next week.