MPs, local authorities and businesses join Avon and Somerset Police to pledge a better future for women and girls

Avon and Somerset Police will be joined by organisations from across the region at a one day Summit on Friday 6 May to agree an action plan focussed on eliminating violence against women and girls.

Enough: Be Part of the Change has been organised by a steering group made up of local representatives including MPs, local authorities, the CPS and Avon and Somerset Police.

Organisations, businesses and individuals from Avon and Somerset will be asked to make a commitment to work together across political, public and third sector boundaries to combat violence against women and girls, and map out some clear steps on how to achieve this. Six working groups have been established covering the following areas:

• Criminal Justice – Policing & CPS

• Media, Culture & Sport

• Places – Safety of space in our cities, towns and villages

• Transport

• Children & Young People

• Workplace – creating a place of safety for women at work

The groups are represented of a number of different partners and are producing a series of agreements detailing priorities and a clear action plan to deliver on the Summit vision.

Sarah Crew, Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police said: “In October 2021, and in response to the high-profile murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, and increased scrutiny on the government and policing response to VAWG, the Police and Crime Commissioner and I wrote to a number stakeholders in Avon and Somerset to propose a strategic summit.

“We were met with an enthusiastic response, and a clear desire to put in place a tangible action plan that would start to deliver real change, making a difference to the lives of women and girls now and in the future.

“Work has been underway over the last few months with sub-groups meeting to set out their commitments, and we’re looking forward to coming together on 6 May to discuss these and agree a path forward.

“We firmly believe that now is the time to be making not just commitments but demonstrable change. Our communities need to know we are united in our desire to address this.”