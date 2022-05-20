Murder charges after death of Wiveliscombe man

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man from Wiveliscombe.

Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, both of Claremont Crescent, Weston-super-Mare, appeared before Taunton Magistrates today, Friday 20 May, and were remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 23 May.

The man died in hospital on Wednesday night, 18 May, following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, on Tuesday evening. He has not yet been formally identified, but his next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with them.

A woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

We’d remind people that this is an active criminal investigation and ask them to avoid speculation on social media.

Officers would still like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help our enquiries. If you can help please get in touch.