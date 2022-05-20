Neighbourhood officers rescue stranded bride and her father

Two officers came to the aid of a stranded bride and her father after their wedding vehicle broke down in Tickenham.

Yasmin Lovekin had been on her way to a Register Office in Bristol city centre with her father, Colin, to marry her sweetheart Gemma last Friday (May 6) when the vehicle, a white Cadillac, broke down in the North Somerset village.

Thankfully, officers PC Bridget Griffiths and PCSO Kate Turner were on patrol in Nailsea and passed the vehicle when they noticed the bride was still inside.

The broken down Cadillac. Photo: Vanessa Perri-Khoo Photography

After establishing the car couldn’t be fixed, the officers came to the aid of the bride-to-be and transported her to her wedding venue in time to say ‘I do’.

PC Griffiths said: “We took the route over the Clifton Suspension Bridge, at which point the bride happily informed us she had wanted to pass over the bridge on her wedding day but wasn’t able to in the Cadillac.”

A short distance from the venue, the officers pulled over and donned the police car in the ribbons and bows they’d borrowed from the broken down Cadillac.

They then gave the bride her ‘something blue’ by putting the blue lights on for their arrival at the venue.

PCSO Kate Turner with Yasmin and Colin in the police car.

PCSO Turner added: “A flash of the blue lights and a blast of the siren signalled the bride’s arrival. We took a few quick photos with the bride, removed the ribbons and returned to our duties.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be able to escort the bride and her father to her wedding. They were both lovely and it certainly was one of the nicest moments Bridget and I have had while on duty.”

Yasmin said it will ‘definitely be a story to tell the kids’, adding: “I thought my wedding was about to be completely ruined but then Bridget and Kate turned up to save the day and I am forever grateful.”

PC Bridget Griffiths helping the bride, Yasmin, out of the police car. Photo: Vanessa Perri-Khoo Photography

Neighbourhood policing officers are at the heart of the community and, by giving up half an hour of their time, PC Griffiths and PCSO Turner were able to make a ‘potentially day ruining moment’ a story to remember.

PC Griffiths added: “This is just one of the many ways we, as neighbourhood policing officers, support and aid people in our community and we wish the happy couple all the best in their future together.”