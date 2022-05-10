Two police officers receive recognition in National Counter Terrorism Policing Awards

Two members of Avon and Somerset Police have been recognised at the National Counter Terrorism Policing Prevent Awards on Friday 1 April for their commitment to preventing terrorism and protecting the public. The awards, hosted by the National Coordinator for Prevent, Chief Superintendent Nik Adams, recognised those who have made special contributions for furthering the work on Prevent across the UK.

Detective Inspector Mandy Pilling and Police Constable Mike Perry were both commended for their work during secondments with the National Counter Terrorism Policing Team.

Detective Inspector Mandy Pilling demonstrates best practice

Detective Inspector Mandy Pilling was recognised for her work with the national Prevent Team in Counter Terrorism Policing Headquarters, having been seconded as Regional Liaison Inspector for the South West and South East from 2017 – 2020.

Mandy’s work revolutionised the way in which Counter Terrorism Policing operates alongside the Home Office Channel Team, who work to identify and support people who are vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism. Her commitment to the Counter Terrorism Policing Safeguarding Strand improved performance across the region, supportively challenging teams to address areas of poor performance and has set the benchmark for other regions.

During her secondment, Mandy led the refresh of the National Channel Guidance and ensured that both best practice was shared nationally and poor performance was identified and addressed, for the benefit of Prevent nationwide.

Shortly after Mandy’s secondment began, the Parsons Green Terrorist Attack took place on 15th September 2017, in which 29 people were injured following an attack on the District line in South West London. Mandy immediately stepped up, operating above her rank to manage the impact, support the response, and identify and address immediate risk, including supporting the supervisors managing the case and identifying welfare issues for those who had been managing the suspect.

Police Constable Mike Perry

Police Constable Mike Perry was awarded for his outstanding dedication and commitment to ensuring that essential Prevent training continued during the pandemic.

When COVID restrictions were introduced in March 2020, Mike recognised the National Prevent Foundation Course would be affected, and quickly responded by developing an alternative online course. The course is essential to ensuring that case officers are appropriately trained to safely manage any potential high risk cases that arise.

Despite no previous formal training qualifications, Mike identified skills within his team to build and deliver a robust and effective digital solution, overcoming the challenges and restrictions whilst working from home.

The online programme launched within just three months and cleared a backlog of over 150 individuals awaiting training. Mike’s team went above and beyond their responsibilities, demonstrating initiative and commitment in ensuring that there was minimal disruption to essential training, and the course was praised for its ease of access and supportive focus during a national pandemic.

Deputy Chief Constable Nikki Watson, Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Mike and Mandy both made outstanding contributions to the National Counter Terrorism Policing Team during their secondments. I am delighted their achievements have been recognised and I feel very proud that Avon and Somerset officers have played such a significant role in helping to keep the nation safe.”

You can find out more about UK Counter Terrorism Policing at www.counterterrorism.police.uk.