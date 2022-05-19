Pedestrian injured in fail to stop collision in Taunton

We’re investigating a fail to stop collision in which a pedestrian was injured after being hit by an e-scooter.

The incident happened in Park Street, Taunton, at just after 9am on Tuesday (17 May).

The victim, a woman in her fifties, suffered leg and facial injuries which aren’t believed to be serious.

The rider, who failed to stop at the scene, is described as a white man, in his late teens or early twenties. No other description is available at the moment.

We’re reviewing CCTV as part of this investigation but would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage. We’d also appeal directly to the e-scooter rider to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

If you can help, please contact us.