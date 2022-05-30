Skip to content

Police appeal for dashcam after serious collision

Posted at 11:30 on 30th May 2022 in Appeals

Image of a police car behind another vehicle with officer speaking to driver

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision between a motorbike and a car in Frome.

We were called to the A361 Frome Bypass just after 2pm on Friday 15 April in which a motorbike collided with a car. The man was airlifted to hospital but has since been discharged.

There are reports of two motorbikes being around the scene leading up to the incident. We are therefore appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. If you have any information, please contact us.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222089494, or complete our online appeals form.