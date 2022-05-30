Police appeal for dashcam after serious collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision between a motorbike and a car in Frome.

We were called to the A361 Frome Bypass just after 2pm on Friday 15 April in which a motorbike collided with a car. The man was airlifted to hospital but has since been discharged.

There are reports of two motorbikes being around the scene leading up to the incident. We are therefore appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. If you have any information, please contact us.